Mapua, San Beda eye first blood in NCAA Finals

MANILA -- One team is seeking to end a long title drought while another wants to revive a dynasty.

The Mapua Cardinals and the San Beda Red Lions open the NCAA Season 99 Finals on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, with both teams looking to draw first blood in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series.

For the Cardinals, they have a chance to win their first NCAA championship in 32 years, and a seventh overall. They had a shot two seasons ago, only to be swept in the Finals by the Letran Knights.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions are back in the Finals after missing the championship round in the last two seasons, and are raring to once again show that they are the class of the league.

Tip off is at 2:00 p.m.

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara was part of the last Cardinals squad to win a championship in 1991, when they bested San Beda in a three-game series. Now, he has a chance to duplicate that feat as a coach.

"Game 1 lang muna ang focus namin," stressed Alcantara, who will bank on Paolo Hernandez and Clint Escamis in their quest to end their title drought.

They will be up against a San Beda squad that is brimming with confidence after ousting No. 2 Lyceum in the Final 4, overhauling the Pirates' twice-to-beat advantage.

"From the start, our goal in every game is to win the championship. And one step closer," said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

Game 2 is set Sunday also in MOA while a decider, if necessary, is Dec. 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

