Mark Magsayo (L) in action against Rey Vargas in their 12-round WBC world featherweight championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

MANILA -- Former world champion Mark Magsayo wants to make a splash when he makes his initial foray to the super featherweight division against Isaac Avelar this December 9.

The former WBC featherweight king is aiming for a stoppage when he takes on the Mexican at the Infinite Reality Studio in Long Beach, California.

“Avelar is a tough fighter, and he’s been in the ring with some good fighters. He’s got a lot of heart, and I know I’ll have to be at my best to come out on top,” said “Magnifico” in a Boxing Scene report.

“I have full confidence in my ability to win this fight. The plan will be to end the fight early, but I’m prepared to go the distance if need be.”

Magsayo's climb to the super featherweight class is a comeback after two successive losses.

He was the WBC featherweight king, but he lost that crown via a split decision to former WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas of Otumba, Mexico, on July 9 last year.

Magsayo tried to rebound by challenging Brandon Figueroa for the interim WBC featherweight belt, but he lost via a lopsided decision.

“I’m coming into this fight having fought some of the best fighters in boxing. My last three fights were all at the world-class level,” he said.

“A victory will get me notoriety at 130 pounds, where I feel I can become a two-division world champion. So this fight is very important to my career, and I’m going to come out victorious.”