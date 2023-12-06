Magnolia import Tyler Bey dunks against the Blackwater Bossing in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game, December 6, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Magnolia Hotshots are still unbeaten in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup after a 105-84 victory over the Blackwater Bossing, Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Hotshots rode a huge fourth quarter to break a tight game open and improve to 6-0 in the tournament. The Bossing, meanwhile, absorbed a sixth straight loss to fall to 1-6.

Import Tyler Bey led the way with 26 points and 22 rebounds, while Paul Lee added 19 points on top of six dimes.

"We limited them to under 90 points, and I think we're more focused on the second half," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said of his team. "Sabi ko nga sa mga players ko, we need to go to the next level, because most of the teams are motivated to prepare for us and beat us."

The Hotshots only led by five points, 70-65, at the end of the third quarter but they out-scored the Bossing 35-19 in the final frame.

They scored the first nine points of the fourth to build a double-digit lead, 79-65, and never looked back from there. Magnolia's lead eventually reached 23 points, 103-80, with two and a half minutes to go off a Russel Escoto triple.

Christian David and Myke Ayonayon had 15 points each for the reeling Bossing.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 105 – Bey 26, Lee 19, Jalalon 10, Sangalang 10, Barroca 10, Eriobu 9, Laput 5, Tratter 5, Dela Rosa 3, Mendoza 3, Escoto 3, Reavis 2, Ahanmisi 0, Murrell 0, Dionisio 0

BLACKWATER 84 – David 15, Ayonayon 15, Rosario 14, Suerte 13, Ilagan 13, Ortiz 8, Guinto 3, Amer 2, escoto 1, Ular 0, Hill 0

QUARTERS: 27-23, 52-47, 70-65, 105-84