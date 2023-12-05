Filipino mixed martial artist Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan with his team. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Filipino mixed martial artist Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan received a much-needed boost ahead of his bid for a third straight victory on the ONE Friday Fights stage.

Biagtan takes on Babar Ali at ONE Friday Fights 44 on 8 December inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the young striker will have plenty of support for his fight.

This, as his father, Ray Biagtan, has been active in his training camp. The elder Biagtan is one of the pioneers of Muay Thai in the Philippines.

"Right after I went home to the Philippines, I prayed to God that I'd get a good training program and good strategies. Our game plan was to focus on strikes and takedown defense," the younger Biagtan said.

"I never expected that my dad would message me that he was going back to the Philippines, which meant another brain in our camp, another person who'd keep me on my toes, more skills," he added.

Biagtan says the addition of his father to his camp went as seamless as possible, especially with the elder Biagtan still actively coaching Muay Thai in Malaysia. But more than that, it gives Biagtan a much-needed boost as he looks to get the biggest win of his MMA career so far.

"Our strategies are basically complementing each other. Everyone's open to ideas. It's easier and I'm grateful for that," said the 28-year-old fighter. "I miss training with my father. When we train, we go all out. It's like I'm gonna die. Now my strategy is a mix of MMA and my dad's expertise. I'm grateful to the lord for these opportunities."