Evan Nelle says Kitty Duterte keeps him sane, happy

La Salle's Evan Nelle. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Evan Nelle capped his stint in UAAP basketball with a championship with De La Salle University, as the Green Archers escaped the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 3 of the Season 86 Finals on Wednesday.

Nelle tallied 12 points to go along with seven assists and six boards to help Kevin Quiambao ending La Salle's seven-year championship drought at the Araneta Coliseum.

But aside from winning the title, Nelle was also a hot topic on social media as he has been linked with Kitty Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Pressed about Duterte, Nelle admitted that Kitty has been very supportive of him in his La Salle journey this season.

"She's been with me in my journey...I thank her a lot. She keeps me sane and happy," Nelle told reporters.

Are they together? Here's how he responded. -- Report from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News