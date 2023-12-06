Esports: Pinay to compete in TFT Vegas Open

Rikki "RikuCasts" Quiapon. Courtesy: Riku PH's Facebook page.

MANILA - A Filipina will represent the country in the TeamFight Tactics Vegas Open from December 8 to 10.

Rikki Quiapon - better known as RikuCasts - is one of 16 players from all over the world who will be competing in the tournament, which boasts of a $300,000 prize pool.

RikuCasts is joined by 15 other streamers and influencers such as Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang and SuperSmash bros player William Peter "Leffen" Hjelte.

The competition is open to all players across the globe, according to the tournament rules and regulations. Riot Games recently made TeamFight Tactics available to its Southeast Asian players this November.

This comes as Riot Games reacquired publishing rights to the game in the sub-region.