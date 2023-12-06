Jerwin Ancajas in action. Frederic J. Brown, Agence France-Presse

MANILA -- The camp of Jerwin Ancajas is confident that his title challenge against Naoya Inoue's brother Takuma Inoue will push through in February 2024.

The former IBF junior bantamweight champion was supposed to square off against the younger Inoue for the WBA bantamweight crown on November 15.

But Inoue hurt his rib during training leading to the indefinite postponement of the match.

However, a recent Facebook post by Ancajas said a fight date is expected in February.

“May laban din ako, kasama si Coach Joven (Jimenez), sa February 2024. Susubukan nating maiuwi sa Pilipinas ang WBA Bantamweight Championship, kaya sana ay suportahan n’yo po ako!” said Ancajas in his post.

Ancajas is currently staying at his Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite where he is expected to spend the rest of his training until the bout.