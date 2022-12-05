PVL: Petro Gazz looks to clinch Reinforced Conference crown

Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide tests the Cignal HD defense. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Petro Gazz Angels will try to complete their defense of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference title when they play Cignal HD anew on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Gazz Angels displayed remarkable poise in taking a 25-21, 27-25, 37-35 triumph over the HD Spikers last Thursday to move on the cusp of retaining the championship in the import-laced conference.

Petro Gazz won its maiden PVL title in 2019, when the team was anchored by the prolific pair of Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson.

This time around, they leaned on powerful import Lindsey Vander Weide while getting major contributions from locals like Myla Pablo, MJ Phillips, Aiza Pontillas, and playmaker Djanel Cheng to snatch a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series against Cignal HD.

"Siguro 'yung lesson lang sa amin against Cignal, nabitawan naming 'yung third set doon. Mawala 'yung complacency na kapag naka-dalawang set na kami, may chance na mag-off nang kaunti," Petro Gazz coach Rald Ricafort said.

The Gazz Angels needed to weather a big fight back from the HD Spikers in the third set after Cignal import Tai Bierria willed her team back into the contest. Clutch hits from Vander Weide broke the HD Spikers' resistance in the end game.

First serve is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Creamline will try to secure a third place finish against Chery Tiggo at 2:30 p.m. The Cool Smashers took the first game in four sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19.

