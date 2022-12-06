Petro Gazz's Myla Pablo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the first time since 2017, Myla Pablo can call herself a champion again.

The veteran open spiker was a crucial contributor in Petro Gazz's triumph in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, where they swept Cignal HD in the best-of-3 Finals to emerge as champions.

For Pablo, this is her first title in the PVL since the 2017 edition of the tournament -- when she was still playing with Pocari Sweat.

"Syempre, masaya kasi ayun nga, mas na-feel ko din talaga ngayon 'yung happiness, kasi sa sobrang tagal ko din na hindi naka-tungtong ng championship," said Pablo, who had 17 points in their 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the HD Spikers on Tuesday night.

"Pero ito 'yung napuntahan ko, 'yung PetroGazz na back-to-back championship. I'm really happy na isa rin ako sa nakasama ng mga teammates ko at ng mga coaches," she added.

Pablo joined Petro Gazz in 2021, two years after they won a breakthrough championship in the Reinforced Conference. The Gazz Angels had to wait for three years before defending their title as the import-laced tournament was not held last year.

Before joining Petro Gazz, Pablo had an injury-riddled stint with Motolite.

Pablo is back to playing at a high level now, and against Cignal HD on Tuesday, she delivered the Gazz Angels' final two points -- including the crosscourt hit that clinched the championship for them.

"Sobrang happy din ako, kasi si Coach Rald [Ricafort], siya 'yung nagre-remind sa akin lagi sa loob ng court kung saan ko ilalagay 'yung bola," said Pablo. "Sa binibigay niyang instructions, nakaka-puntos [ako]."

The Gazz Angels needed Pablo to come through in the end game, as their prolific import, Lindsey Vander Weide, was at the back row at the time. The HD Spikers had saved two match points thanks to Tai Bierria and Ces Molina, but Pablo put an end to their hopes of a comeback.

"Sabi ko, hinde, last two na 'to. 'Wag nang abutin ng fifth set," she said. "And siyempre may mga cover naman sa likod kaya ayun, thank God din."

This is Pablo's fourth championship in the PVL. She won three titles with Pocari: the 2016 Open and Reinforced Conferences, and the 2017 Reinforced Conference.

Aside from the championship, she also earned Best Outside Spiker honors in the conference.