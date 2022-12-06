With just days to go before his exhibition match with Korea's DK Yoo, former world champion Manny Pacquiao busied himself whipping himself into fighting shape.

This is despite the ruckus created by retired boxing referee Carlos Padilla, who claimed helping a young Pacquiao out while the latter was having trouble beating Australia's Nedal Hussein back in 2000.

Pacquiao posted a video on Instragram showing his training routine at fight camp, training and sweating it out like he's preparing for a professional bout.

He is pencilled to take on DK on Dec. in South Korea in an exhibition meant to raise funds for the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. Part of the proceeds will also be used to fund Pacquiao's housing project.

The video showed that he did not seem affected by the revelations of Padilla, who created an outrage through his statements.

Padilla, who officiated that Pacquiao bout in Antipolo said he helped his countryman win by "prolonging" the standard 10-count when Pacquiao was knocked down and left dazed in the fourth round.

But Pacquiao has already made it clear he did not cheat inthe fight.

"Hindi man daya. Pinaburan lang tayo, pabor lang siguro syempre home court. As a boxer ginawa ko lang naman yung tama," Pacquiao said in a previous interview.

"Ako naman boxer lang ako. Ginagawa ko lang yung trabaho ko sa taas ng ring. That's his (Padilla) problem, not mine."

Hussein, for his part, got mad after hearing Padilla's statement, saying that the referee "stole his soul."

The WBC which sanctioned the fight has already called a review on Padilla's statement.