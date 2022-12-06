NorthPort's Robert Bolick and Barangay Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Former teammates Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo are the top candidates for Best Player of the Conference honors in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Data released by the league ahead of the playoffs show that NorthPort guard Bolick, 27, currently leads the race with 35.9 statistical points (SPs), after averaging a league-best 21.7 points per game in the elimination round.

Malonzo is in second place with 31.3 SPs as he has found a groove in his first conference with Barangay Ginebra. The high-flying forward averaged 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Malonzo teamed up with Bolick at NorthPort before he was shipped to Ginebra in a much-publicized trade.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson is at No. 3 with 31.1 SPs, followed by Magnolia's Jio Jalalon (30.4 SPs) and San Miguel's CJ Perez (30.3 SPs).

Also making the Top 10 of the BPC list are NLEX's Don Trollano (29.09), Arvin Tolentino of NorthPort (29.08), Javee Mocon of Phoenix (28.6), Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger (27.9), and Jeron Teng of Converge (27.8).

NLEX's Earl Clark is the leading candidate for Best Import after scoring an average of 32.3 points per game, en route to 56.0 SPs.

However, the Road Warriors were unable to make the playoffs of the Commissioner's Cup, allowing Quincy Miller of Converge (55.3 SPs), Justin Brownlee of Ginebra (52.4 SPs), and Nick Rakocevic of Magnolia (52.3 SPs) to make their case for the trophy.

Brownlee led all imports with an average of 7.2 assists, while Rakocevic grabbed 18.6 rebounds per game in leading the Hotshots to the second seed.

