Suspended Jose Rizal University player John Amores recently received encouraging words from Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Amores, who was dropped from the Jose Rizal University (JRU) basketball program after bursting to an oncourt rage, was elated to receive a letter from the vice president.

"It’s my pleasure receiving this kind of gesture from our Dearly VP Sarah Duterte ❤️" he said in an Instagram post, where he showed the envelope containing the letter.

Amores shared an excerpt from the letter.

"‘Remember the lesson, not the mistake, You have a friend from the Office of the Vice President," he read.

In response, Amores said: "It was a great honor Mam thank you for those words of encouragement."

The 23-year-old stirred up a controversy when he went on a punching spree that hurt 3 players of Collee of St. Benilde on November 8.

As a result, he was snapped with an indefinite suspension, while JRU kicked dropped him from their sports program.

He has apologized since, even visiting the Blazers' team in practice.

Amores also felt inspired that the vice president took the time to write him a letter.

"May isang tao na ipapaalala sayo na Mahalaga ka kahit di mo kaano ano," he said. "I won’t lose hope; somewhere in between, in the darkest season of my life, there’s still a light."

