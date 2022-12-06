Handout photo

Asian-based promotion ONE Championship will stage its inaugural card on US when it hosts ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 6.

The event will feature the third installment of the MMA rivalry between reigning ONE flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and former titleholder Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes, as they look to settle the score once and for all.

In 2021, Johnson came in as the favorite to dethrone then-champion Moraes, but it was the Brazilian who shocked the world when he handed “Mighty Mouse” the first-ever stoppage loss of his 15-year-long career with a knee.

Then they were the main protagonists for ONE’s first Prime Video event earlier this year.

In what was a bounce-back for the Mighty Mouse, Johnson finished Moraes with almost the same move. He rocked “Mikinho” with an overhand before dropping him with a knee to become the new ONE flyweight champion.

Like what Moraes did to him the previous year, Johnson also handed the Brazilian the first-ever stoppage loss of his career.



