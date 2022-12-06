La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bidding to put an end to National University's (NU) stranglehold over UAAP women's basketball, De La Salle University intends to stick to what has gotten them this far in Season 85.

The Lady Archers are making their first finals appearance since Season 79, when they were swept by the Lady Bulldogs in two games. They had to maximize their twice-to-beat advantage after finishing second in the elimination round, having been pushed by University of Santo Tomas (UST) to a do-or-die game.

But La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva never lost faith that his players would get the job done, and against the Tigresses on Sunday, they returned to what worked for them all throughout the tournament. Using their stifling defense and a balanced effort on offense, they hacked out a 74-69 triumph to set up a rematch with the NU Lady Bulldogs in the finals.

"It's an opportunity for us to really see where our program is. But we're really on a rebuild. We have so many second-year, third-year guys. It's an opportunity to make history," said Villanueva of his team.

The last time they made the finals, La Salle was led by players like Snow Peñaranda, Camille Claro and Khate Castillo. Now, they lean on players such as Fina Tchuido, Bettina Binaohan, Charmine Torres, and Lee Sario -- all of whom reached double-digits against UST.

Villanueva takes pride in how his team wins via a collective effort, without any reliance on a single individual. For the season, they only have two players averaging double-digits -- Sario (13.57 points) and Tchuido (11.86 points).

They get scattered contributions across the board from every other player, and every La Salle player has the green light to shoot when the opportunity presents itself.

"For me, the difference between last year's team and this year's team, if you're going to look at 'yung scoring, four players scored at least double-digits," he pointed out.

"Before, it was just [Kent] Pastrana, or kung sino man," Villanueva said, referring to the UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year who has since transferred to UST. "It was just one or two guys."

The De La Salle Lady Archers celebrate after advancing to the title series. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

This collective approach -- and the Lady Archers' willingness to embrace such a system -- has been crucial to their success. Villanueva has repeatedly said throughout the season that his team features no superstar -- their system is the star, and his players take pride in running it to perfection.

"No egos," the coach said. "Whoever is open is gonna shoot their shot; whoever is free, they're gonna be passing the ball to an open guy."

"So, 'yung no egos, no star player, everybody is a star player, everybody is a star in their role -- that's why we were very successful this year," he added.

They already know that this approach works against NU: the Lady Archers were the only team to beat the Lady Bulldogs this year, when they ended NU's historic 108-game winning streak via a stunning 61-57 overtime result last month.

Whether they can pull it off again in a much bigger stage remains to be seen, but Villanueva is confident that his players will be up to the challenge.

"It's just 40 minutes," he said. "Kung ano mang gigil meron sila, we're gonna be right there by their side, competing against them."

"Those wins are done and over with, whoever gets two wins in this championship series is gonna win the championship," he added. "It's just two wins. So whoever gets that first two wins, wins the championship."

Game 1 of the best-of-3 series is on Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the Araneta Coliseum.

