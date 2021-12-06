Shaq Imperial came up with the game-saving block for Zamboanga Sibugay against Roxas. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Shaq Imperial saved the day as Zamboanga Sibugay escaped Roxas in overtime, 91-89, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Trailing 87-91, Embons Bonleon and Wawa Templo split their respective charities to pull the Vanguards within two with 44.2 seconds left.

After a couple of empty possessions on both ends, Roxas sent Imperial to the line.

However, the former CESAFI MVP missed both his shots, giving the Vanguards a chance to tie or win the game with 4.3 seconds left.

Off a timeout, Roxas went to Cyrus Tabi who received the ball at the left corner and hoisted a triple but Imperial atoned for his missed freebies with a massive block to seal the deal.

"Ang game plan namin sa defense all switch talaga kami. Maganda 'yung kuha ni Shaq, maganda 'yung angle niya kaya na-block niya," Anak Mindanao Warriors head coach Arnold Oliveros said.

Down 10 midway, Roxas ended the fourth quarter on a 14-4 blast to force overtime, 83-83.

Imperial had a chance to win the game for Zamboanga Sibugay but his shot from deep was smothered.

The Warriors were led by Imperial with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and an eye-popping six blocks.

Jaybie Mantilla erupted for 16 of his 19 points in the fourth frame to go with five rebounds, while Rhaffy Octobre and Joco Tayongtong got 11 points apiece.

Zamboanga Sibugay went up to solo second at 6-4, while Roxas fell to fourth seed at 5-4.

James Martinez and Nick Abanto delivered 15 points apiece for the Vanguards, while Bonleon added 14 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Marlon Monte chipped in 13 points as well.

Roxas' next game will be on Tuesday against MFT Iligan at 4 p.m., while Zamboanga Sibugay will play on Wednesday against the Archangels as well.

The scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 91 - Imperial 20, Mantilla 19, Tayongtong 11, Octobre 11, Camacho 10, Sorela 7, Gayosa 6, Arong 3, Bangcoyan 2, Dumapig 2, Acain 0, Pasia 0, Albrecht 0.

Roxas 89 - Martinez 15, Abanto 15, Bonleon 14, Monte 13, Segura 9, Templo 8, Dela Cruz 6, Tabi 5, Mabigat 3, Valin 1, Basco 0.

Quarterscores: 16-26, 40-42, 63-63, 83-83, 91-89.