VisMin Cup: Pagadian sends Basilan to 6th straight loss

Judel Ric Fuentes had a double-double in Pagadian's win over Basilan. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Home squad Pagadian extended Basilan BRT's woes to six games, 77-65, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Explorers dropped 20 points in the third, while limiting the Peace Riders to just 10 points to establish a 14-point advantage entering the fourth period, 56-42.

But Basilan kept coming back, unloading 16 straight points in the payoff period to turn a 47-66 affair to a 63-66 ballgame with 3:01 to go.

However, the Explorers had one last run in them as Judel Fuentes and Charles Pepito went on an 8-0 blitz to restore their lead to double figures, 74-63, with 1:36 remaining.

"Simula noong matalo kami sa Zamboanga Sibugay, isa lang lagi ang reminder namin sa kanila," said Pagadian head coach Gherome Ejercito. "Start strong, finish strong."

The Explorers are now just half a game behind Roxas for the fourth spot at 5-5, which will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters, with two games still to play.

Fuentes had a field day for Pagadian with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Edzel Mag-isa added 17 points and six rebounds but fouled out of the match with 3:40 left in the fourth.

Charles Pepito grabbed a double-double for himself as well with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jorem Morada paced Basilan with 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting while Jerome Ferrer added 11 points.

Jayvee Ansaldo provided instant offense with 11 points in 11 minutes as the Peace Riders skid continued at 3-6, just above MFT Iligan at rock bottom.

Pagadian will play its penultimate game in the eliminations Tuesday against Globalport-MisOr at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Basilan will square off versus Kapatagan.

The scores:

Pagadian 77 - Fuentes 21, Mag-isa 17, Pepito 10, Acaylar 7, Diaz 7, Ibanez 6, Uri 6, Pamaran 3, Dechos 0, Caballero 0, Demigaya 0, Saludsod 0.

Basilan 65 0- Morada 14, Ferrer 11, Ansaldo 11, Daa 9, Panganiban 7, Albina 4, Luciano 3, Soliva 2, Salim 2, Solis 2, Sallidin 0, Goloran 0, Bulac 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 36-32, 56-42, 77-65.