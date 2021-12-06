Shibuya hands reeling Shiga its 8th straight defeat

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars have now dropped eight consecutive games. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE



The Shiga Lakestars' woes in the 2021-22 B.League season continued on Monday night, as they were beaten 95-82 by the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Sumida City Gymnasium.

The Lakestars could not sustain a fine start, and were comprehensively outplayed by the host team in the second half.

It was Shiga's eighth consecutive defeat of the B.League season, dropping them to 6-10. The Lakestars have not won since Oct. 24, when they trounced the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 110-79.

The Lakestars were competitive in the first half thanks to Tomomasa Ozawa, who caught fire from beyond the arc and made six of his seven three-pointers to power Shiga to a 48-44 lead at the break.

The game was tied at 56 midway through the third quarter after Ozawa scored in transition off a dime by Kiefer Ravena, but the Sunrockers would blow the game open soon after.

Former NBA player James Michael McAdoo sparked a 17-4 that put Shibuya in complete control, 73-60, with 65 seconds to play in the third frame. Ravena hit a couple of jumpers to end the quarter, but the Sunrockers still entered the payoff period with a 74-64 lead.

Shibuya's lead would reach 17 points, 92-75, with just over a minute to play off a Max Hisatake slam dunk.

The Sunrockers improved to 12-4, putting them in joint first place in the East along with defending champions Chiba Jets and the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Ozawa finished with 22 points, cooling off in the second half as the Shibuya defense keyed on him. Imports Ovie Soko (11 points) and Sean O'Mara (15 points) were both limited by the Sunrockers as well.

Ravena found his groove late to finish with 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, along with six assists, five steals, and two rebounds.

McAdoo finished with 11 points, seven of which came in the backbreaking run in the third quarter. Josh Harrellson had 15 points and five rebounds, while Leo Vendrame put up 18 points and five assists in the win for Shibuya.

Ravena and the Lakestars will try to get back on track when they host Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses next weekend at the Ukaruchan Arena.

