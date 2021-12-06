Serrano steers Pampanga to back-to-back NBL titles

Pampanga won the NBL-Pilipinas for the second consecutive year. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas

Pampanga finished off La Union, 111-98, to win the Chooks-to-Go National Basketball League (NBL)-Pilipinas Chairman's Cup 2021 crown on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Encho Serrano had another all-around game, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals as the Delta swept the best-of-three series to bag their second straight title.

Serrano was later named Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.5 steals during the two games against the PAOwer.

Serrano led a 19-4 start for Pampanga, forcing La Union to play catch up the rest of the way.

The PAOwer narrowed the gap to 53-47 at the half, but the Delta pulled away in the third with Serrano leading the charge.

Rhanzelle Yong had 20 points and nine rebounds; CJ Gania produced 16 points and 11 rebounds; MJ Garcia registered 12 points and 11 assists; while Mark Dyke added seven points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Jayson David came off the bench and put up 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Delta.

The Delta topped the eliminations by winning nine of 10 games to gain an outright semifinals berth before advancing to the title series after sweeping the Taguig Generals in the semis.

Kirk Agulan scored 23 points, while Erven Silverie made 22 but La Union settled for another runner-up finish.

The scores:

Pampanga 111 — Serrano 26, Yong 20, Gania 16, Garcia 12, David 12, Hernandez 9, Dyke 7, Pascual 4, Santos 3, Liangco 2.

La Union 98 — Agulan 23, Silverie 22, Pambid 14, Ablao 11, Apolonio 9, Llona 7, Maynes 4, Gurtiza 4, Gatchalian 2, Blaza 2, Doliente 0, Francisco 0, Caasi 0.

Quarter-scores: 28-15, 53-47, 84-68, 111-98.