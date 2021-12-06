

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Monday condemned the shooting incident in the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus last December 2, which occurred during an awarding ceremony of the BARMM Ministry of Sports.

Two persons, identified as Anwar Kiram and Mohaimen Maba, were injured in the incident. Both tried to stop three armed men from beating up a certain Aripoden Mamacuna at the MSU grandstand.

Police reported that Mamacuna was trying to hide inside the campus while being chased by the three armed men.

The suspects opened fire on Kiram and Maba, and were able to escape the police who responded to the incident.

"The shooting incident in a sports event awarding ceremony in the Mindanao State University last December 2 was sad and tragic. It is something that we at the Philippine Sports Commission condemn, in the strongest possible terms," the PSC Board said in a statement.

"Sports events should be a gathering of sportsmen whose love for equality and peace are fostered through physical exercise and movement," they added.

"We have been advocating Sports for Peace in our programs and have held countless events in the area of Mindanao, recognizing the positive impact of sports in our quest for peace."

PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez intends to coordinate with the council of elders in Marawi, in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of similar incidents.

The PSC noted that Marawi is "one of the proposed areas for sports development" in the country.

"Let us not allow people with a penchant for violence mar the success of sports in the grassroots level. Let us all continue to be vigilant in our work for peace," the PSC board said.

