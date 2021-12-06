Blacklist celebrates after its win against Malvinas Gaming in the M3 World Championships. The Philippines' Mobile Legends champs are going to the upper bracket after ending Group A atop. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE -- Blacklist International asserted its dominance to start the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3) held at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre here, after sweeping the group stages, Monday.

Blacklist defeated Brazilian champs Red Canids, and qualifier champs Bedel (Turkey) and Malvinas Gaming (Peru), in three best-of-one games, en route to the first upper bracket slot.

Blacklist vs. Red Canids (Brazil)

Blacklist dominated Brazilian squad Red Canids to start its campaign. With his signature Mathilda, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna took the MVP recognition with a 2/1/14 kill-death-assist record and a 100-percent kill participation rate.

Applying pressure on the top lane, Blacklist was able to dispose the Brazilians in a rather long but dominant match in favor of the Philippine champs. Red Canids had some glimpses of shine, with Frost's crucial base defense around the 17:45 mark. But ultimately, it was Blacklist who dominated.

Bedel

Blacklist eventually secured the solo top spot in Group A after thrashing Bedel.

Bedel was aggressive to start their showdown with Blacklist, with Paranoid's Fanny leading the way and leaving Blacklist to just a kill in the first three minutes.

But OHEB's Beatrix did wonders, going ham with 13 of Blacklist's 16 kills -- of which included a maniac or a kill on four of Bedel's heroes in succession -- en route to victory.

Blacklist vs. Malvinas Gaming (Peru/Latin America)

Blacklist went on to crush Peru's Malvinas Gaming, en route to the sweep -- as OHEB put on a show anew, securing the group stage sweep and the upper bracket spot.

Malvinas were kept to just three kills, as OHEB's Beatrix put on a clinic, with 7 kills, no deaths and four assists to his name.

Blacklist will face whoever finishes second in Group C's matches, which will be determined on Wednesday, December 8.

Blacklist International roster