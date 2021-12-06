

Filipina import Jack Animam sat out for the second straight game, as Radnicki Kragujevac suffered a 73-65 loss to Radivoj Korac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia early Monday.

It was Radnicki's third straight defeat, putting their record at 4-6.

Animam also missed last week's game against Partizan W. The team has not explained her absence in the last two games.

In Animam's absence, it was Milica Indic who starred for Radnicki with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Minela Mehovic added 14 points.

Marija Stojiljkovic powered Radivoj Korac to the win, putting up an all-around line of 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Radnicki led, 52-50, heading into the final frame but the visiting Radivoj dominated the fourth period, opening the quarter with a 15-2 run to take control of the game.

Up next for Radnicki is a showdown against Art Basket W on Saturday.