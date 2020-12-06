Chico Lanete receives sportsmanship award for conduct in Chooks 3x3 bubble

Veteran Chico Lanete during the Chooks 3x3 bubble in Calamba, Laguna. Handout photo.

MANILA - Veteran Chico Lanete on Saturday was recognized for serving as a role model to younger basketball players during the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, held in a bubble set-up at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna last October.

Lanete, 41, was given the Professional Basketball Sportsmanship Award by the Games and Amusements Board during the agency's Professional Sports Summit.

"Being professional players also has responsibilities. This includes being a good example to the amateurs and to the youth," said GAB Chairman Baham Mitra.

"Chico and Erven [Silverie] exemplified that during their respective league's bubbles."

It was a "special" moment for Lanete, who had served as the "kuya" for most of the other players in the 3x3 bubble.

"Nakita ko na ang lahat kaya kailangan kong maging example para sa mga susunod natin na players," said Lanete, who played for Uling Roasters-Butuan during the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

Silverie, a 5-on-5 pro in the National Basketball League, plays for La Union PAOwer. All throughout the NBL season, he has been lauded for his character which led to him winning the league's Huwarang Homegrown Player award.