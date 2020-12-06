AJ Edu out for the season for Toledo

AJ Edu represented the Philippines in the 2018 FIBA Asian Under-18 Championships. FIBA.basketball

AJ Edu, the Filipino-Nigerian center who has represented the Philippines in FIBA youth tournaments, will miss the rest of the season for Toledo University after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear.

In a report on the university's athletics website, Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk confirmed that Edu suffered a medial meniscus tear and went through arthroscopic surgery.

The 20-year-old Edu averaged 1.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in two games before suffering the injury in a game against Oakland.

"AJ has just had some really bad luck," lamented Kowalczyk. "I feel for him because this was a fluke thing and totally unrelated to his previous injury."

Edu had torn the ACL in his right knee while playing for the Philippines in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece last year. He also sustained a meniscus tear in his right knee and a hairline fracture in his right femur.

Because of the injuries, Edu red-shirted his entire sophomore season for Toledo after a promising freshman campaign that saw him average 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per contest.

Kowalczyk said Edu's loss is "a big blow to our program."

"But he will come back bigger, better and stronger next year," the coach also assured.

Edu's mother, Josie Litang, traces her roots to Surigao City. He grew up in England before committing to play collegiate hoops in Toledo.

Aside from the FIBA U-19 World Cup, Edu has also suited up for the Philippines in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championships, where he averaged 14.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He first played for the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in 2017.