Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Creamline's preparation for the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals includes resting its key player and team captain Alyssa Valdez.

Valdez did not see action on Tuesday against Galeries Tower, but the squad managed to escape in four sets, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cool Smashers swept the elimination round as they stayed on top with an 11-0 slate.

Talking to reporters in the postgame conference, coach Sherwin Meneses said Valdez sat out not due to injury, but to gain rest for the semifinals.

"Siyempre number one priority is maka-rest siya nang maganda para pagpasok ng semifinals, talagang mas maganda 'yung maging performance," Meneses said.

This also served as an opportunity to give playing time to other players, Meneses disclosed, as they faced the previously 1-9 Highrisers.

"Saka siyempre 'yung ibang players din, gusto naming makalaro. Hindi naman siya injury, talagang nag-rest lang. Kasi medyo dikit-dikit na 'yung mga games, lalo na pagpasok ng semifinals," he added.

"I think makikita naman siya sa Thursday."

Creamline will face Chery Tiggo Crossovers on December 7 at the same venue to kick off the best-of-three postseason match.

