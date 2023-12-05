Adamson's Mark Esperanza in action against UE in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, December 5, 2023 at the Adamson Gym. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University cruised to a fourth consecutive victory in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament after a 66-51 triumph over the University of the East, Tuesday at the Adamson Gym.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Baby Falcons who opened the game on a 13-5 run before extending the margin to 35-20 at the half.

The game was stopped just a few seconds into the third quarter, however, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro. Intensity 4 was felt in Metro Manila.

Adamson coach Mike Fermin acknowledged that the 35-minute break had an impact on his team.

"Strong start kami pero nung middle game nawala kami. Hindi namin masabi na dahil dun sa 'break' pero nawala sila sa focus after that. Kailangan pa na ma-refocus sila," said Fermin.

"Natuyuan kami ng pawis dun kaya niremind kami ni coach na kailangan pa rin namin dumiin," said Adamson's 19-year-old floor general, Justine Garcia.

UE fell behind by as much as 19 points the rest of the way. Adamson, which improved to 4-0, saw 11 players get on the scoresheet with Mark Esperanza leading the way with 10 points. Garcia and Earl Medina had nine points apiece while Vince Reyes grabbed 15 rebounds to go with eight points.

UE, who dropped to 1-3, was led by Joaquim De Leon with 17 points while Kristoper Lagat added 13.

Meanwhile, National University Nazareth School staved off a gallant stand by Ateneo de Manila University, 81-73, to return to the win column.

It was a bounce-back win for the Bullpups, who were coming off a 63-59 loss to the Adamson Baby Falcons last Saturday, and got a much-needed win to take solo second in the standings with a 3-1 slate.

"A win is a win but we played bad again. Kailangan talaga namin maka-adjust sa zone ng kalaban," said second-year Bullpups head coach Kevin De Castro as NU struggled from deep against the Blue Eagles, going just 7-of-23 from deep.

Leading by as much as 21 points, the Bullpups suddenly went cold from the field which the Blue Eagles took advantage of.

With 2:47 left, Ziv Espinas knocked down a triple from the top of the arc, slicing the NU lead down to four, 74-70.

Collins Akowe though would not let Ateneo spoil his birthday, taking charge on both ends, including a block on Espinas and a thunderous jam in the closing minutes of the game to seal the win.

"I'm really happy. Like coach said, we did not expect this but a win is still a win," said Akowe, who turned 18 years old.

The Nigerian Grade 11 big man, tallied 15 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals.

Four other Bullpups scored in double-digits with Chad Cartel, Macmac Alfanta, and Eljah Yusi finishing with 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Floor general Tom Pillado also produced 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

The Bullpups were missing Francis Herrera and Alnhumaeri Usop for the game as both were under the weather.

Kris Porter paced Ateneo, which suffered their third straight loss to drop to 1-3, with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The Scores:

First Game:

NUNS 81 - Akowe 15, Cartel 13, Alfanta 12, Yusi 11, Pillado 10, Nepacena 8, Tagotongan 7, Palanca 5, Reroma 0, Barraca 0, Figueroa 0, Solomon 0.

Ateneo 73 - Porter 20, Delos Santos 10, Prado 8, Espinas 8, Madrangca 6, Lagdamen 5, Domangcas 5, De Guzman 4, Ebdane 3, Urbina 2, Tupas 2, Ong 0, Asistio 0, Tan 0.

Quarterscores: 22-17, 51-37, 65-57, 81-73.

Second Game:

ADU 66 - Esperanza 10, Garcia 9, Medina 9, Reyes 8, Tumaneng 7, Sajili 6, Artango 5, Umali 4, Perez 4, Abayon 2, Carillo 2, Bonzalida 0, De Jesus 0, Tumabang 0, Baluyut 0.

UE 51 - De Leon 17, Lagat 13, Alejandro 6, Malonzo 4, Dahino 4, Sabroso 4, Datumalim 2, Cuevas 1, Despi 0, Almanza 0, Pedrita 0, Farochilen 0, Suria 0.

Quarterscores: 13-5, 34-20, 51-35, 66-51.