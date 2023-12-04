Team SMG coach Ren "Pao" Villanueva. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - As one of the prime institutions in Malaysian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Team SMG, led by Khai "Sasa" Bean was expected to perform as one of the best teams in the M5 World Championships.

Unfortunately, the two-time M-series representatives are at risk of exiting right before the playoffs start after suffering back-to-back losses in the group stages, of which includes a loss against M4 finalists Blacklist International.

For their Pinoy head coach, Ren "Pao" Villanueva, however, the results are "something to hold on" to, given how narrowly they lost to the MPL Philippines S12 finalists.

"I think our performance today was better than our first one so we still have something to hold on. Right now some of us are just feeling better because we performed better than our first match," Pao told media.

Team SMG then countered their Game 1 blowout loss to a dominant win in Game 2, where Aeliff "Smooth" Ariff starred with his Benedetta.

The Benedetta however was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Team SMG picked an X-Borg.

"With our back against the wall we just went all in. We just wanted to poison the enemy. It's better to have damage than to lack damage," Pao explained.

Team SMG will be facing Brazil's RRQ Akira, who are also fighting for their spot in the knockout stages.