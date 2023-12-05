The Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Despite missing the likes of Jia de Guzman and Ced Domingo who took their talents abroad, defending champion Creamline has successfully swept the elimination round of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers wrapped up the elimination round with a four-set win over Galeries Tower, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, successfully taking the top spot after 11 games.

Jema Galanza led Creamline's firepower with 12 points built on 11 attacks and one block, while Kyle Negrito was credited with 17 excellent sets.

Bernadeth Pons also had 10 points, including the match-winning ace, and 12 excellent receptions.

The Highrisers still managed to shock Creamline, as they won the opening frame, 25-19.

As Creamline tried to come back in the frame, Tots Carlos failed on her attack which gave Galeries a 23-18 cushion.

Roma Joy Doromal put on a show, first by scoring off the block and then she unleashed a powerful hit to seize Set 1.

Creamline bucked their frustrating start and took control of the match in the next frames.

After the win, they already have shifted their sights to the semifinals, at least according to head coach Sherwin Meneses and Galanza.

"'Yung goal namin, mas mataas pa sa sweep sa eliminations. Sa Thursday, mas tatrabahuhin pa namin 'yung semis," Meneses said in the postgame interview.

"Nakukulangan ako para sa sarili ko. Kailangan ko pa mag-triple time, kasi mas mabigat na 'yung makakalaban namin sa Thursday," Galanza said, stressing the need for preparations against Chery Tiggo.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, team captain Alyssa Valdez sat out the game, who, according to Meneses, rested in time for the semifinals.

Creamline will face Chery Tiggo Crossovers on December 7 at the same venue to kick off the best-of-three postseason match.

RELATED VIDEO: