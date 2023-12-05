PVL: Cignal brushes off Gerflor to complete semis cast

The Cignal HD Spikers. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Cignal has punched the last ticket to the semis in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

This, as the HD Spikers swept already-eliminated Gerflor, 25-22, 25-11, 25-10 on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Gel Cayuna was credited with16 excellent sets in the win, while Ces Molina and Geneveve Casugod were shy of double-digit scoring at 9 points apiece, but it was sufficient to tow their squad to victory.

Cignal had a 21-16 cushion in the opening set, but the Defenders established a 3-0 run to prompt the HD Spikers to call a timeout.

Riri Meneses answered the call, finding the hole in the defense, as the HD Spikers rallied to a 24-20 separation.

Gerflor scored two more, including an attack from Danika Gendrauli, but it was not enough as Roselyn Doria closed the frame for the white shirts off a powerful hit.

The next frames were one-sided affairs as Cignal brushed off the controversy-ridden Gerflor for the postseason ticket.

Molina said this is not the time for them to relax despite the sweep, as they are set to face Choco Mucho in the semis. The Flying Titans are riding a 10-game winning streak in the eliminations.

"I think ito 'yung time na dapat 'di kami maging complacent kasi going to semis, magiging mabigat 'yung mga games namin, and we're really preparing para sa semis," she said to reporters in the postgame interview.

Cignal will square off with Choco Mucho on Thursday at the same venue.

