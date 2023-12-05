Savannah Davison of PLDT. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – PLDT ended its 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on a high note as it slipped past Petro Gazz, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15 15-7 on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Savannah Davison did the heavy lifting with a 29-point performance on 26 attacks and 3 blocks, with 10 excellent digs. Jules Samonte, meanwhile, had 11 points on nine attacks and two blocks.

The High Speed Hitters finished just behind Cignal HD Spikers as fifth placers after the eliminations with a 7-4 record.

PLDT had a 4-1 jumpstart in the decider, but the Angels kept it close in the rallies, as Jonah Sabete found the opposing side of the floor at 11-7.

That was Petro Gazz's last point, as Samonte sparked a 4-0 escape in the fifth set, with the help of Davison and Mika Reyes.

Davison said in the postgame conference that the squad really wanted to end the conference with a win.

"I'm really happy that we got that 7-4 winning end toward season, and it just makes us that much excited to come back in the next conference," she said.

"We're definitely looking for the championship, so I think that's the main goal, or it should be. But just like I said, progress (and) growth. I just wanna go day-by-day, that will keep us better," she added.

Petro Gazz ended its campaign with a 6-5 slate.

