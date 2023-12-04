Filipino fighter Carlo "The Bull" Bumina-ang. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Filipino fighter Carlo "The Bull" Bumina-ang is set for a quick turnaround in ONE Championship.

Bumina-ang will be going for his third straight victory when he steps inside the ring against Ilyas Dursun at ONE Friday Fights 44 on December 8 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fresh off a three-round war against Denis Andreev last October, Bumina-ang says he does not mind competing in bantamweight MMA action once again before the year ends.

"I'm really happy. It's an important thing to continue fighting and stay active, so I'm really blessed to be in this position," he said.

"I think I've improved a lot since joining ONE Friday Fights. My last fight I really had to earn it. It was tough, but I know that my experience there really grew. I got more confident as well."

Bumina-ang needed the full 15 minutes and got the nod of two judges for a split decision win over the Russian. Already, the Filipino fighter knows he cannot perform the same way against Dursun if he hopes to stay unbeaten in Lumpinee.

"Honestly, it was 50/50 in that fight. I knew I had the first round, but the second and third rounds were close for me. I'm just grateful the fight swung my way, maybe because they saw the damage and significant strikes," he said.

"We're gonna adjust definitely. We looked at the things that made it difficult for me, especially the knees from the last fight. So we studied that and tried to change the mistakes so I don't get to experience it in this fight."

"What I learned from the past fights, if I actively look for that finish, I lose my focus. I want to finish it naturally, the best way possible – get the good KO or submission," he said.