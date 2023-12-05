M5: Quake affected FireFlux's composure, says coach

Sacit "Badgalseph" Arslan during the Philippine-hosted M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA - FireFlux Esports' coach admitted that the quake which affected Metro Manila also had an impact on their composure during their M5 World Championship clash in Quezon City.

Turkey's FireFlux was ahead 1-0 against Brazil's RRQ Akira when the earthquake struck off the coast of Occidental Mindoro. The tremor also affected parts of Metro Manila and forced evacuations across the region.

That included the M5 World Championships, which was held at the EVM Convention in Quezon City. FireFlux coach Sacit "Badgalseph" Arslan admitted they lost focus after the quake.

"I think after the earthquake, we all went outside and I think because of that we were put out of focus," he said.

"Because of the earthquake we were a little bit scared," he added.

The games stalled for nearly 40 minutes before it resumed, and RRQ Akira prevailed over the Turkish Delight through a reverse-sweep.

FireFlux will now face Blacklist International on Thursday at 8 P.M.