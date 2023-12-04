Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International opened their 3rd straight ML:BB World Championship campaign with a 2-0 sweep of RRQ Akira during the M5 World Championship group stages at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City on Sunday night.

Blacklist, fielding a re-rostered lineup from the last world championships, had a strong showing against RRQ Akira.

The Codebreakers made quick work of the Liga LATAM champions, ending the series within 11 minutes.

Spicing things up, Blacklist picked up an Estes for Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse, which is the team's signature hero.

Despite falling short in the turtle objectives, Blacklist got back on their feet as the timers breached the 10 minute mark, taking eventual control of RRQ Akira's side of the map.

They nailed the coffin in the 28th minute mark as Blacklist capitalized on a misplay by the Brazilians.

Blacklist will face Malaysia's Team SMG tomorrow at 8 P.M to bolster their chances of qualifying in the playoffs.