Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- To many, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo is known as AP Bren's Park Seo Joon and roamer maestro.

But little does everyone know that Owgwen had to tank everything to support a cause bigger than himself -- his own family.

As one of seven children in a broken family, Owgwen had to become the primary breadwinner to make ends meet.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the AP Bren roamer shared that he was driven to provide for his family-- so much that he spent his birthday applying as a call center agent.

"Actually pagka-18 ko talaga pumunta ako sa interview. Mismong araw ng birthday ko nagpunta talaga ako sa mga paghahanapan ng trabaho which is [a] call center," Owgwen recalled.

Around this time, he was drawn into the realm of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and joined his cousin, fellow AP Bren player Vincent “Pando” Unigo in the amateur scene. While there, he managed to make ends meet and eventually, bagging one of his biggest breaks in the SiklabSaya tournament.

“Nakabili po ako ng washing machine noon, tapos nakapagpatayo kami ng bubong,” the 22-year-old Binangonan, Rizal native proudly shared.

Soon after, Pando would be discovered by then Bren Esports head coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro, when Bren Esports was gearing for a rebuild in Season 10. The call came up a bit later for Owgwen.

The call-up and the events thereafter would soon change his life.

Owgwen, joined by rookie Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson would become two of the instrumental pieces to Bren's redemption. Owgwen would later on become the regular season MVP in MPL Season 11, besting teammate Stephen “Super Marco” Requitano, and two-time world champion ECHO jungler Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.

"Tuwang tuwa ako na nakapag-top 4 kami. Huge step para sakin and pagdating ng season na nakapag-first place sa regular season parang talagang big deal na sa'min na [makapasok noon at mag-champion] para makatulong ako sa family," Owgwen said.

His two younger siblings, who are 5 and 6 years old, remain as his driving force. He would also pause for a bit to break down in tears.

Owgwen and the rest of AP Bren are representing MPL Philippines in the M5 World Championships. They will be facing Singapore's Team Flash on December 6.