Gold challenges UP to 'work together' as another Game 3 looms

UP’s Goldwin Monteverde. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — For the third straight season, the UP Fighting Maroons failed to close out their opponent in the UAAP men's basketball Finals after going up 1-0 in the series.

Following a Game 1 win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Season 85’s championship series, the Goldwin Monteverde-mentored squad suffered back-to-back losses which resulted in them failing to secure a second straight title.

This year, UP suffered another letdown in Game 2, but this time against Ateneo’s rival, the De La Salle Green Archers.

Monteverde said last Sunday that one of the key reasons why they endured defeat is how La Salle simply did better in things that they could've easily matched — energy and effort.

“I thought that they had more energy,” said the one-time UAAP champion coach.

“Kapag Finals, siyempre from the very start of the game dapat alam mo na what’s at stake and anong klaseng intensity, focus ang haharapin mo. Whatever pressure is involved there, kumbaga we should take it like men para ma-overcome yun.”

This was evident in how the Green Archers simply out-hustled State U, especially in the rebounding department, 58-46.

“Part of it sa rebounds. I think they were getting most of the 50-50 [balls] kanina,” he explained, as they were also outrebounded in the offensive glass, 19-11.

“Sa akin, malaking bagay yun. But then again, definitely, we’ll learn from that.”

Moving on, what the former NU Bullpups mentor wants for his team is to learn from these kinds of defeats.

“Ganitong mga klaseng games would teach us kung what kind of effort to put forth to be able to get yung championship.”

And if the Maroons do not want to mirror their Game 3 loss last year, Monteverde challenges his squad to unite just one last time in Season 86.

"Sa mga ganyang situation sa finals it would really count [yung] how to face challenges na hindi mag-isa, rather than to face challenges working together, helping each other out," he stressed.

