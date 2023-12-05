Coach Sammy Acaylar and the Gerflor Defenders. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Despite internal issues that hounded Gerflor throughout the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, coach Sammy Acaylar was just happy that they were able to play until their last game in the tournament.

They concluded their campaign with a 22-25, 11-25, 10-25 loss to the Cignal HD Spikers on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Speaking in the postgame conference, Acaylar said he saw the potential of his players but lamented the "psychological" effects of the non-payment of their salaries.

"Although hindi kami nanalo, medyo nakitaan ko 'yung players namin, may potential naman sila. Kulang lang kami ng long training. And besides, malaking (impact) pala 'yung 'psychological' effect nung napabayaan sila ng aming sponsor," he said.

"With the help of PVL – thank you so much sa PVL, sila 'yung tumulong sa amin at 'yung mga bata naging kampante, 'yung wala na silang ibang masyadong iniisip sa game nila, they just played," the Gerflor mentor added, crediting the organizers' efforts to mediate in their internal issues.

On November 14, Acaylar disclosed that the management took steps to settle payments.

Asked about what the players felt after their All-Filipino run, Acaylar said they were grateful.

"Masaya, masaya naman sila. Nag-thank you naman ako sa kanila kasi end nga ng games namin today," he said.

As a parting message for the players and co-coaches at the end of their campaign, Acaylar told the Defenders that they should treat each other well.

"Meron lang akong reminders sa players and coaches, na they should treat their coaches and players as part of their family, hindi dapat 'yung hihilahin pababa. Dapat hilahin nila paangat ang bawat isa kasi nakita ko 'yung potential nila," Acaylar emphasized.

Gerflor ended their conference at the bottom of the standings with a 0-11 record.

