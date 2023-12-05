Eala, Obiena lead young athletes awarded in 'Siklab'

Tennis star Alex Eala and pole vault hero EJ Obiena. Photo from Eala's Facebook and POC-PSC Media pool



MANILA — Sports stars Alex Eala and EJ Obiena led the 61 young athletes honored at the 3rd Siklab Youth Awards organized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-POC) Media Group in Taguig on Monday night.

Tennis star Eala, who wasn't able to attend the event, thanked the organizers for the recognition and congratulated the awardees.

World No. 2 pole vaulter Obiena was given the Sports Idol Award. His parents Emerson and Jeanette Obiena accepted the recognition on his behalf.

"This has been a long time coming. I’m so excited and happy to know that there is a platform and a way to recognize the greatness of youth athletes in achieving such great excellence in their field of sport," EJ Obiena said in a video message.

World jiujitsu champion Aielle Aguilar was the youngest among the awardees at only 6 years old. The wunderkind received her award with her parents, Wrestling Association of the Philippines president Alvin Aguilar and martial artist Maybelline Masuda.

"I’m very, very proud grabe I mean you know she really trains a lot and she loves the sport and we’re just very happy she’s already achieved this level at such a young age," Alvin Aguilar said.

Gymnast Karl Yulo, the younger brother of Carlos Yulo, also received an award after a six-gold-medal sweep at the last Palarong Pambansa and a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.

"Medyo masaya po and thankful po sa mga nagsupport sa akin," Karl said, adding that he is already preparing for the Asian Championship next year.

"'Yung mga major competitions po tulad ng Junior Asian Championship last June then 'pag meron pong major other competition baka paghandaan din po."

Sen. Bong Go was given the Godfather Award for his advocacy for sports. He said that the awards aimed to recognize and thank the athletes for their sacrifices and hardships.