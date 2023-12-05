Viridis Arcus of De La Salle University are the first champions of Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC). Handout photo.

MANILA -- Viridis Arcus of De La Salle University is the first champions of Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC) after a 3-0 sweep of University of Perpetual Help Laguna Saints in the grand finals at the Amoranto Sports Complex Sunday.

Former Playbook Esports pro player Joshua "Aspect" Tating along with Journey "Jinx" Ong, Ryu "laytutu" Godoy, Clement "Clem" Chua, Francis "N4TSU" De Mesa and Emerick "Nec" Ching bagged the PCC trophy and P150,000.

Viridis Arcus did not drop a single game in the two-day playoffs which featured representatives from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao qualifiers in this tourney organized by the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

Viridis Arcus first sent Dreamhigh Esports from Northeastern Mindanao State University packing in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 sweep before repeating against Sage Caritas of University of San Agustin in the semis to barge into the Grand Finals.