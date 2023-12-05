

MANILA — The Converge FiberXers made two roster moves to pump life into their winless campaign in the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Aldin Ayo-mentored team, who are currently at 0-5, signed NBA G League veteran Jamil Wilson to replace Tom Vodanovic.

The team made the move official on Tuesday, with the PBA approving the import change.

After being undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wilson played with four NBA G League squads from 2014-2018, while also having stints in Puerto and Italy over that span.

His biggest break came in the 2017-2018 season when he was signed by the Los Angeles Clippers to a two-way contract. He played 15 games with LA and even started in 10 games, averaging 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Following his cameo with the Clippers and their G League affiliate, the 6-foot-7 forward went back to Italy and also played in Russia and Uruguay.

On the other hand, JL Delos Santos, who was the FiberXers’ 19th overall pick in the 2023 PBA Draft, has finally signed his contract with the squad.

Fresh off his collegiate career in the NCAA, Delos Santos put up 7.9 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in 18 games for the JRU Heavy Bombers in Season 99.

Delos Santos will be coming in as a replacement for Mac Tallo’s roster spot.

The newest FiberXers duo is expected to make their PBA debuts on Wednesday against the NorthPort Batang Pier at 4 pm.