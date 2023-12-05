CODM: Smart Omega rules India tournament

Courtesy: Smart Omega

Smart Omega on Tuesday ruled the Call of Duty: Mobile tournament held during the Odyssey Gaming Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya, India.

Omega prevailed over Powerhouse International, which paraded a mix of Filipinos, Indonesians and a Malaysian, in a 4-3 thriller.

Powerhouse International first took Arsenal (hardpoint) and Tunisia (search and destroy), before Omega fought back in Crossroads (control) and Hacienda (hardpoint).

Tied 2-2, Powerhouse won in Firing Range to reach match point before Omega took two straight sets in Standoff and Takeoff to clinch the trophy.

The tournament was held in what was regarded as India's "first gaming festival."

Omega took home $25,000 (P1.3 million), the lion's share of a $50,000 prize pool.