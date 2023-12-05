Bigger field expected in final leg of Amit Cup Season 2

Philippines' Rubelin Amit prepares to take a shot during the women's double 10 ball against the Thailands' Siripaporn Naunthakhanjam at the 30th Southeast Asia games in Manila, December 4, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- A bigger field is expected to see action when the fourth and last leg of the Amit Cup Season 2 kicks off early next year.

Two-time world 10-ball champion Rubilen Amit said the number of participants could reach the 100 mark, based on the success of Leg 3 both won by Charis Santos (Advanced champion) and Shane Lui Mongcal (Intermediate champion).

"It's continuous growth. We started with 24 (participants), and now we're at 100," noted Amit, the brainchild behind the tournament aimed to promote the sport, support female athletes, and celebrate and appreciate the talent and passion of Filipina pool enthusiasts.

"In terms of growth, steady talaga siya," added Ren De Vera, who co-founded the tournament with Amit that began in May of 2022. "This season ang average natin ay 70-plus, pero yung trending niya pataas. And I would not be surprised na pagdating sa fourth leg umabot na tayo sa 128."

The 42-year-old Amit was with De Vera, Santos, and Mongcal at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Leg 4 is set by the end of January and early February before the holding of the grand finals.

De Vera explained in the session that ranking points will determine who the Top 16 players are eligible to advance in the grand finals

"Ang main approach namin ni Rubilen dito is we want to simulate international play as much as possible, the environment as well as the systems implemented and the rules. So part nun is meron tayong ranking points so every time you win or whatever your performance is may makukuha kang points. And then we tabulate those points and divide that into two divisions - intermediate and advance," he explained.

Cash prizes will be given to the winners along with cue sticks provided by Predator.

The no. 1 player in the rankings to emerge in the advanced level will earn a trip to Japan to represent the country in an international competition.

"Malaking step yun kasi ito talaga yung pinaka-goal namin which is to give our ladies a chance to play here and abroad," said Amit, a 10-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner.