B.League: Parks shines anew for Nagoya; San-En, Kyoto fall

Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (C) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. continues to be a key contributor for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they completed a weekend sweep of the Toyoma Grouses on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks poured in 13 points built on three three-pointers as the Dolphins downed the visiting Grouses, 93-81, for their second straight win in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The second-generation star added six assists and two rebounds to provide ample back-up for Coty Clarke (28 points, seven rebounds, four assists). Nagoya improved to 12-4 in the season with this latest win.

However, Matthew Wright and Thirdy Ravena couldn't lift their respective teams to victories on Sunday.

Wright had eight points off the bench as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 90-85, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Kyoto couldn't build on Saturday's 72-71 win, settling for a split of the series and falling to 7-9 for the season.

Ravena also came off the bench, firing 17 points including five three-pointers. However, the NeoPhoenix absorbed an 82-61 defeat to Alvark Tokyo at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

It was the fifth straight loss for San-En, who fell to 8-8. Ravena also had six rebounds, four assists, and four steals in an all-around performance.

Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena did not play anew due to injuries, as Levanga Hokkaido rebounded with a slim 88-84 triumph over the Shiga Lakes.

Justine Baltazar did not play in Hiroshima's 80-75 loss to Osaka Evessa, and Jay Washington was also benched by Ryukyu in their 92-75 demolition of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

In the second division, Roosevelt Adams and the Kagawa Five Arrows dropped an 81-79 decision to the Kumamoto Volters. The Filipino-American forward had nine rebounds and three points in the defeat.

Greg Slaughter was limited to two points and five rebounds in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 83-67 blowout loss to Koshigaya Alphas, their fourth defeat in a row.

Kobe Paras did not play as Altiri Chiba defeated the Yamagata Wyverns, 92-83.

Related video: