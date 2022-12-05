Belangel's Daegu, Abando's Anyang continue winning ways

Despite limited contributions from their Filipino imports, Anyang KGC and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus secured important wins in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday.

SJ Belangel had two points, two rebounds and a block in a 22-minute stint for Daegu in their 71-63 victory over Suwon KT SonicBoom at the Suwon KT Arena.

It was the fourth straight win for the Pegasus, who improved to 7-9 in the season.

With Belangel held in check, it was Murphy Holloway who carried the Daegu offense with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC came away with a 77-73 triumph over the Seoul Samsung Thunders at the Jamsil Gymnasium.

The former Letran Knight put up five points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 17 minutes. Omari Spellman had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way for Anyang.

It was a bounce back win for KGC, which improved to 15-4 to continue to top the league table.

Justin Gutang had eight points, three assists, and a rebound for the Changwon LG Sakers in their 85-84 triumph over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at the Goyang Gymnasium.

They improved to 9-8 in the tournament after ending a brief two-game slide.

