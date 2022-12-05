Basketball: Valientes cop VisMin Super Cup 25U crown

Handout photo

The Zamboanga Valientes beat the Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors in a thrilling match, 87-86, to capture the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 25U title over the weekend at the Centralli Sports and Events Complex in Zamboanga City.

The game, which saw several lead changes, had both teams engaging in defensive stops while scoring one basket after another to the delight of the Zamboangueño fans who witnessed the game live.

It was Emilio Aguinaldo College team captain JC Luciano who capped the victory for the Valienties, making two pressure-packed free throws in the dying seconds following a foul by Kevin Dinglasa during a drive.

“That was an exciting finish although we’re down we didn’t give up — and that’s why we are proud of them,” said Zamboanga Valientes coach Bobedick delos Santos.

“I am very proud of each one of my players after making history as the first champion of VisMin 25U Championship.”

Philip Job Alcantara led the Valientes with 23 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to bag the Finals Most Valuable Player trophy.

With the win, the Valientes avenged their loss to Sibugay in their first meeting.

Among the teams that competed in 25U tournament aside from the Valientes and Sibugay Warriors were Isabela Basilan Pirates and Misor Mariners RCC.

Team owner Rolando Junnie Navarro congratulated the team, saying the Valientes proved themselves ready for bigger competitions.

“It only means that we are ready to compete in higher level of basketball competitions,” said Navarro, who is prepping the team for the ABL Invitational Cup on January 2.

Zamboanga Valientes CEO Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuela of MLV Accounting are also proud of their 25U squad, which is also supported by Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe.



Founded by the late sorts patron Lando Navarro in 2006, the Zamboanga Valientes also have sports programs to help their local athletes like Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Olympics bronze boxing medalist Eumir Felix Marcial and former world title challenger Jonas Sultan.