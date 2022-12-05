MANILA -- Tier One Entertainment co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao said she's optimistic that their recent expansion to the DOTA 2 scene would spur more competition in the Filipino gaming community.

Tier One Entertainment co-founders and Blacklist International co-owners Tryke Gutierrez (L) and Alodia Gosiengfiao (R). 📷 Blacklist International Facebook

"I think it would inspire more organizations to also put up their own team and inspire more people to go back to DOTA 2," she told ABS-CBN News.

Blacklist International, Tier One's esports division, recently revealed its all-Filipino roster in collaboration with Rivalry for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit on 2023, all of whom are considered household names in the Philippine esports scene.

Gosiengfiao said she also hopes their recent move entices more veteran players to return to DOTA 2.

"Ang daming nag-lay low [sa DOTA 2] because of the rise of mobile games... Because of [our venture to DOTA 2], parang nag-spark ulit 'yung fire for this PC game so hopefully other veteran players would come back," she said.

The famous cosplayer also teased that Blacklist International is not yet done in expanding its esports reach.

"There are a lot [of plans] in the pipeline so it's just a matter of announcing which varying mobile or PC games we're going in," she said.

Knowing that their players are some of the most sought after in the Filipino DOTA 2 scene, Gosiengfiao said they stand out from competitors within their own community.

"Sometimes it's taboo to say na about money 'di ba? Na you offer this and offer that but what we can offer is the community."

"We've always held on to our Blacklist International community and they uphold good values... I mean that's one pulling factor on why people stay with us because we're very welcoming and we try to be a role mode to others as well," she added.

