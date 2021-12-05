WATCH: Olympic boxers receive houses in Tagaytay

The houses of boxers' Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam were turned over on Sunday. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam on Sunday received their houses in Tagaytay, part of their incentives for winning medals in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

Located in Brgy. San Jose, the boxers will be neighbors in a street that has been named "Olympic Lane." Also located in the street is the house of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, which was turned over to the weightlifter in August.

The boxers' houses were still in construction at the time, but finished in time for the holidays.

Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial receive their houses in Tagaytay pic.twitter.com/zEZctlE7cO — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) December 5, 2021

Merry Christmas Eumir Nesthy Carlo pic.twitter.com/UTVevWS3bA — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) December 5, 2021

Present during the turnover ceremony as well as the house blessing were Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and Sen. Francis Tolentino.

Marcial won a bronze medal, while Petecio and Paalam each brought home silvers from Tokyo in what was the Philippines' best ever Olympic campaign.

