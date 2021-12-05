Volleyball: Sakai gets back at Espejo, FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo couldn't repeat its upset of the Sakai Blazers, falling in four sets, 23-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-19, in the V.League Men's Division 1 on Sunday at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground.

FC Tokyo had shocked the second-ranked Blazers on Saturday but fell short in their bid for a second straight win, instead falling to 4-10 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League.

Marck Espejo scored just four points and was benched in the third set, the lone set won by his squad.

FC Tokyo avoided a sweep with a come-from-behind win in the third, as an ace by Daigo Yamada broke a 24-all deadlock before Jonas Kvalen clinched the set with an off-the-block hit.

But they ran out of gas in the fourth frame, even with a well-rested Espejo returning to the action.

Kvalen and Yuma Nagatomo each scored 16 points for FC Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Yuki Higuchi put up 27 points on 21 kills, five blocks, and an ace. Canadian import Sharone Vernon-Evans contributed 21 points, including two blocks and an ace.

FC Tokyo drops to 4-10, while the Blazers improved to 11-3 to tie the Toray Arrows at the top of the team standings.