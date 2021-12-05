The Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler absorbed another loss in the V.League. Photo courtesy of Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler on Twitter.

Bryan Bagunas and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler failed to build on an impressive opening set, and fell in four frames to the Suntory Sunbirds in the 2021-22 V.League Division 1 on Sunday at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

One day after absorbing a painful five-set defeat, the Weisse Adler lost in four this time around, 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 14-25.

Bagunas was instrumental in their good start, firing the winning spike for a 1-0 lead. After the Sunbirds equalized, the two teams figured in a back-and-forth Set 3 where Suntory overhauled an early Oita lead.

Errors proved to be Oita's undoing in the third set, however, with Bagunas in particular committing a service error that put Suntory at set point, 24-23. They also had few answers for Cuban star Alain de Armas, who led the Sunbirds' attack.

Now brimming with confidence, Suntory proceeded to dominate the fourth set and hand Oita Miyoshi a fifth consecutive defeat.

De Armas led the Sunbirds with 17 points, 15 of which came off attacks.

Bagunas contributed 14 points on 11 kills and three blocks, while Venezuelan import Emerson Rodriguez had 20 points, including five service aces.

The Weisse Adler committed 38 unforced errors, however.

Oita Miyoshi dropped t 2-12 in the V.League season, while Suntory improved to 10-4.