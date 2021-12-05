Volleyball: Hitachi snaps Ageo Medics' winning streak



The Saitama Ageo Medics failed to complete a comeback, losing in five sets to Hitachi Rivale in the V.League Women's Division 1 on Sunday at the Adastria Mito Arena.

The Ageo Medics ran out of gas in the fifth set after overhauling a 0-2 deficit, and Hitachi came away with a 25-23, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 15-7 victory.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Ageo Medics, which included a four-set win over Hitachi on Saturday. Saitama is now 8-6 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, while Hitachi improved to 6-8.

Jaja Santiago accounted for six points, including four of Saitama's 13 blocks, but the Ageo Medics struggled on offense as they converted just 33.5% of their attacks.

After forcing a decider, the Ageo Medics lost steam in the final frame, with Hitachi racing to a 10-1 start. Attack errors by Yuka Sato and Lorenne Tisheira contributed to Saitama's slow start, while Miwako Nagauchi and Rino Murooka took on the scoring cudgels for Hitachi.

Quick hits by Santiago allowed Saitama to creep closer, 12-4, but Murooka and Hannah Tapp stopped the Ageo Medics' comeback with back-to-back hits, 14-5.

Mami Uchiseto and Tisheira converted their attacks to make it 14-7, but it was the closest that Saitama would get as Ruriko Uesaka broke down the Saitama net defense for the match-winner.

Uesaka had 20 points, including 17 kills, while Nagauchi had 19 points and Tapp scored 13 in Hitachi's two hour, 14-minute win.



Sato led Saitama with 19 points, including two blocks, while Tisheira had 25 points built on 23 kills.