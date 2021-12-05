Action between BYB Kapatagan and Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao in the VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- BYB Kapatagan outlasted Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao, 67-61, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Saturday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

A layup by Jeff Acain put the Anak Mindanao Warriors within five points, but Jun Daanoy retaliated with a big trey on the other end to re-establish an eight-point lead, 67-59.

In the ensuing play, Zamboanga Sibugay's Shaq Imperial went coast-to-coast to make it a two-possession game, 61-67.

But Kapatagan made huge defensive stops in the ensuing possessions, preventing the Anak Mindanao Warriors from completing the comeback.

"Nakita nila ako parang sumigla 'yung mga player. Puso na lang ang labanan eh kasi gusto talaga nilang makabawi," said Buffalos head coach Jaime Rivera, who missed their 72-90 loss against Roxas last Thursday due to personal reasons.

Daanoy tallied 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to go with six rebounds, and two steals for Kapatagan.

Edrian Lao added 10 points and six rebounds while KD Ariar and homegrown Joel Sollano combined for 16 points and nine assists.

The Buffalos improved to 5-3, tied with Roxas for second while pulling the Warriors below them at 5-4.

Monbert Arong was the lone Zamboanga Sibugay player to breach double digits with 11 points, but he also committed six turnovers.

The Warriors will face Roxas on Sunday at 4 pm. Meanwhile, the Buffalos will battle MFT Iligan on Monday.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 67 - Daanoy 24, Lao 10, Ariar 9, Sollano 7, Puerto 6, Bonganciso 4, Manalo 3, Bersabal 2, Delfinado 2, Kwong 0, Saga 0.

Zamboanga SIbugay 61 - Arong 11, Sorela 8, Imperial 7, Caunan 7, Penaredondo 6, Acain 6, Octobre 4, Gayosa 4, Jamon 4, Camacho 2, Bangcoyan 2, Dumapig 0, Lacastesantos 0.

Quarterscores: 10-15, 35-28, 47-41, 67-61.