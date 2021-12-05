TerraFirma complete q'finals cast in Leg 4 of PBA 3x3

Dhon Reverente scored 12 points in the knockout game for TerraFirma. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma Dyip 3x3 recovered from a late deficit and showed more poise in overtime in beating San Miguel, 23-20, to snatch the last quarterfinals spot in the fourth leg of the PBA 3x3 competition.

Matt Salem drilled the deuce in overtime that won the knockout game for the Dyip, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It was a hard-earned victory for the Dyip, who will now face unbeaten Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals later in the day.

A Dhon Reverente and-1 pushed TerraFirma ahead, 7-2, though Jeff Manday kept the Beermen close with a twinner in the next possession, 7-4.

San Miguel would then lose Bacon Austria for the rest of the game when Reverente inadvertently hit him with an elbow while driving to the hoop at the 7:31 mark. Austria sustained a cut on his upper lip and was unable to return.

Even playing undermanned, San Miguel looked headed for victory as Manday and James Mangahas waxed hot from beyond the arc. A Manday deuce gave SMB an 18-14 lead.

But Reverente refused to let TerraFirma go down easy, as he sparked their comeback with a layup and added a deuce that made it a one-point game, 20-19. Terrence Tumalip knotted the game at 20, and neither team could convert the winner in the closing seconds.

A Reverente layup put TerraFirma ahead in overtime, before Salem finally knocked down the game-winning deuce.

Reverente, a veteran 3x3 campaigner, finished with 12 points in the knockout match.

Meanwhile, Platinum Karaoke completed a 4-0 sweep of Pool A by routing Zamboanga Valientes, 22-10, in the final pool game of the fourth leg. The Valientes have yet to win a game across four legs in the competition.

The Meralco Bolts 3x3, which went 2-1 in Pool B, will play the Cavitex Braves in the quarters.

Pioneer Pro Tibay also finished 2-1 in Pool B, and will be matched up against the Purefoods TJ Titans in the quarterfinals. Purefoods went 2-1 in Pool C.

The final quarterfinal pairing is TNT Tropang GIGA (2-1 in Pool C) against the Limitless App Masters (3-1 in Pool A).

Eliminated in the pool play was Leg 3 champion Sista Super Sealers, as they went 1-3 in Pool A.